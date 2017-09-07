Chiefs fans sound off after seeing Marcus Peters sit during National Anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From television sets, to radio to social media, scores of Kansas City Chiefs fans didn't hold back their feelings after seeing or hearing Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters decided not to stand for the National Anthem during Thursday night's season opener in Massachusetts.

"I think it was disrespectful to our country. He should have stood up," said Sandra Lowman.

"Everybody has a right to their opinion. I'm a military guy, having served in the Marines, but I still think we fought for everybody's rights and so he's entitled to sit if he wants," said Daniel Drinkall.

"After I saw what he did, I just lost respect for him," said a furious Steven King of Topeka.

Peters' controversial gesture angered King so much that while watching the game Thursday night at McFadden's in the Power and Light District, King took off his Number 22 jersey and gave it to FOX 4's Robert Townsend when Townsend got King's reaction.

"I had so much respect for him before he did that. He's a good player and all that, but now you can have that jersey. I don't care what you do with it. I don't want it!" exclaimed an irate King.

Again, other Chiefs fans say the popular cornerback's decision to sit during the National Anthem didn't bother them one bit.

"Nope I wasn't bothered at all. That's his personal opinion and I'm okay with it," said one fan.

"Yeah, I don't agree with it and I don't like it, but we do live in America and he's free to do what he wants. I probably will get crucified for that, but that's just how I feel about it," said Michelle Albrecht of Blue Springs.