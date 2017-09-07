Family Conservancy needs your help to “fill the shelves” this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Family Conservancy is working to "fill the shelves" during September, which is literacy month. Their goal is to make books more available for kids.

In the video player above, Fox 4's Kathy Quinn sits down with Scott Hansen to find out the type of book they are looking for.

Hansen said the Family Conservancy is partnering with child care centers and preschools to collect new and gently used books for kids.

The Family Conservancy wants to help prepare children for success in school by providing books and encouraging parents to read to their children.

"Books are extremely important to development...," Hansen added. "90-percent of brain development occurs in the first five years and by simply sitting down and reading a book, a parent can do a lot to help prepare their child for success in the future."

Studies show the number of books in a child's home is the number one predictor of later reading achievement. Average middle-income neighborhoods show 13 books per child while in low-income neighborhoods the ratio is one for every 300 kids.