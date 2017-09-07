KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Our FOX 4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week ran away from the competition at the toughest season-opening cross country meet in the metro. Watch the video for Jason Lamb's report on Blue Springs Cross Country.
FOX 4 Team of the Week: Blue Springs Cross Country
-
Mexican government plans to send a caravan of 25 trailers filled with commodities to Texas for victims of Harvey
-
Photo surfaces showing Iowa students in white hoods with burning cross
-
Lee’s Summit West’s robotics team one of 13 invited to take part in competition in China
-
Judge declares mistrial in lawsuit against Chiefs
-
Volleyball community center in Wyandotte County home to a budding ‘Dynasty’
-
-
Pedestrian trying to cross I-670 at Genessee Street struck and killed
-
NW Mo. chapter of Red Cross packs up emergency response vehicle as they prepare to make the trip to Texas to help with relief efforts
-
Afghan girls robotics team to compete after clearing visa obstacles to travel to US
-
Meteorologist Karli Ritter prepares for a hot week ahead
-
Heat and humidity eases up for a nice start to the week
-
-
More than 150 dentists donated their time and talent to make local kids smile at Kauffman Stadium
-
Map shows how much of the Great American Eclipse you will be able to see
-
Cool start to the week as Meteorologist Karli Ritter looks at this week’s forecast