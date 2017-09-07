Track Hurricane Irma
FOX 4 Team of the Week: Blue Springs Cross Country

Posted 11:55 pm, September 7, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Our FOX 4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week ran away from the competition at the toughest season-opening cross country meet in the metro. Watch the video for Jason Lamb's report on Blue Springs Cross Country.