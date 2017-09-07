KC Streetcar collides with utility lift on sidewalk, causes multiple windows to shatter

Fox 4’s Tropical Tracker is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma
Posted 12:47 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:48PM, September 7, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Streetcar was damaged Thursday when it collided with a utility lift sitting on the sidewalk.

The collision occurred just before noon near Main and 20th Street.

The streetcar was headed north on Main Street when it hit the lift. This caused multiple windows on the streetcar to shatter.

There is no word on any injuries.

The KC Streetcar collided with a utility lift Thursday just before noon.

