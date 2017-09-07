Road crews change construction schedule to help ease congestion along I-470

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A traffic nightmare is forcing road crews to change their construction schedule.

Due to long backups on I-470, road work is now being done at night instead of during the rush hour.

The backups this week have stretched for miles, frustrating so many drivers trying to go through the work zone near I-470 and View High Drive. That is why road crews changed their work schedule from day to night.

Right now, they are moving barriers into the eastbound lanes of I-470 to get ready for a major bridge rehab project.

By Friday, all traffic on this stretch of 470 will be moved into the eastbound lanes – and the westbound lanes will be completely closed through mid-November. This will allow crews the space they need to fix the View High Drive overpass along with bridges spanning Cedar Creek and the Little Blue River.

For the next two months, traffic at View High Drive will be squished into the eastbound lanes – there will be two lanes in each direction, but you’ll be driving on the shoulder.

The ramps at View High Drive will also be closed for the next two months, so expect long delays if your morning commute takes you along this path.

Over the next year and a half, MODOT will fix 15 total bridges along 470 – from Three Trails Crossing to I-70. These bridges were built in the 1960s, and they’re falling apart. Rehabbing them should buy another 15-to-20 years of life.