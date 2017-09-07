Tweet Fox 4 posted in 2008 resurfaces, goes viral overnight & confuses football fans all over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Something weird happened on the Fox 4 Twitter page Wednesday-- a tweet we put out in 2008 went viral!

Fox 4 posted the tweet nine years ago after Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard knocked Tom Brady out for the season. The play occurred in the first quarter and caused the quarterback to suffer a season-ending knee injury.

The person who posted the tweet doesn't even work at Fox 4 anymore, but it resurfaced somehow and about 2,000 people retweeted it thinking Brady went down before the game Thursday.

The Patriots went on to beat the Chiefs that fame 17 to 10. We're hoping for a better outcome this year.

Tom Brady Out for Season: Tom Brady will miss the entire NFL season with a left knee injury that will req.. http://tinyurl.com/5g56u3 — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) September 8, 2008