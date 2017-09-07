Vacant home along Brighton burns, cause of fire still under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire with people trapped inside–that’s what Kansas City firefighters thought they were responding to early Thursday morning.

When they got to the scene, neighbors told them the house was vacant.

The battalion chief said they got a 9-1-1 call around 4 a.m. that the house at 2717 Brighton was fully engulfed in flames. The caller said there were people inside the house.

Crews knocked the fire down quickly and did an interior search of the house.

It is not clear where or how the fire started but most of the damage is to the back half of the first floor.