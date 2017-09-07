× Walk or run in the Whisper Walk at Zona Rosa to help the fight against ovarian cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Vicki Welsh 5k Whisper Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17th at Zona Rosa in the Northland, 8640 N Dixson Ave.

Vicki Welsh began having symptoms in 2001 and was finally diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer in July 2002. Vicki lost her battle with ovarian cancer in January of 2006 at the age of 52 and sadly, three months later Vicki’s mother-in-law, Lula Mae (Lou) Welsh, also passed of ovarian cancer.

Shortly before Vicki passed away she expressed her wish to family and friends for the need to better educate women about ovarian cancer. Too frequently this disease is not detected until it’s in an advanced stage, and women need to know their risk factors, the potential symptoms and be assertive in speaking to their health care providers.In Vicki’s memory, her husband started the walk and this fund has been established to fight ovarian cancer by promoting greater awareness of the disease and its symptoms. Vicki loved life! Helping other women live longer will be her legacy.

Click here to register for the Whisper Walk/Run, which begins at 8:45 a.m. FOX 4’s Loren Halifax will be the emcee.

Look for more on the FOX 4 Morning Show on Saturday, Sept. 9th about the walk and about Vicki.

The Primary Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer are:

-Bloating, abdominal pressure/discomfort

-Lower abdominal and/or pelvic pain

-Feeling full quickly and/or difficulty eating

-Frequent and/or urgent urination