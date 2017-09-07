Wounded Warrior Project fits soldiers for tandem bikes as they prepare for multi-day biking event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Starting Thursday local veterans are trading four wheels for two.

A multi-day bicycling event is kicking off in Kansas City, Kan., and it's all thanks to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Fox 4's Kerri Stowell stopped by Great Wolf Lodge to learn more.

The project hosts bike rides across the country -- from Dallas to Washington, D.C.

This weekend the soldier ride is happening in the metro. About 40 wounded veterans will meet Friday morning at Roanoke Park and Saturday morning at the National World War One Museum. The goal is to challenge them both physically and mentally.

William Murphy was a Gunnery Sergeant in the Marine Corps. He was blinded in an accident in Iraq in 2006. Murphy told Fox 4 he's thrilled to hop on a tandem bike -- something he hasn't done since his first day of rehab.

"One it's to be on with the other veterans-- I mean, that I love," Murphy said. "It's always good to be a part of a team again. You know, a lot of us who are out now, we don't get to be around a team too often. Another one is to overcome a challenge, and that's what the Wounded Warrior Project is all about. They give us challenges, and we overcome them, and they empower us even though some of us are injured or not what we used to be. We can still overcome things."