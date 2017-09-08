× 35-year-old KC man charged in October 2016 Westport murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Friday against a Kansas City man for the October 2016 fatal shooting in Westport of 25-year-old Derrick Jones.

Tyre L. Jackson, 35, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Jones was found in a parking lot near 40th and Mill Street in the Westport area.

The probable cause statement says he was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. Video showed that two suspects, including Jackson, were observed in the area at the time of the shooting. They were observed holding a white Styrofoam cup. The cup and straw were recovered from the scene and lab tests of DNA from the cup matched Jackson’s, court documents say.

Court documents say shell casings at the scene also matched casings found at the homicide scene and a gun found in Jackson’s vehicle was determined to be one used at the homicide scene.

Prosecutors have requested that Jackson’s bond be set at $500,000.