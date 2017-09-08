Chiefs safety Eric Berry out for the season with ruptured Achilles tendon, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, reports say.
Support quickly rolled in on social media overnight for Berry as fans anxiously awaited an update on the Fairburn, Ga., native.
Berry left Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots with 4:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coach Andy Reid said he feared Berry sustained a torn Achilles tendon that would keep him out for the rest of the season–an MRI confirmed his fear Friday around noon, Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel tweeted.
NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said due to the injury Berry is done for the season, according to Reid.
Fans, teammates and other players around the league immediately tweeted their support for the safety who is in his eighth season with the Chiefs.
Berry’s teammate Charcandrick West also tweeted his support:
Current and former players around the league also tweeted their support for the 28-year-old including Raiders QB Derek Carr:
Before being taken out of the game, Berry had four solo tackles and three assists.
Berry, who is no stranger to obstacles, signed a six-year contract extension in February for $78-million, making him the highest paid safety in the NFL.
The 28-year-old has been through many obstacles in his young life. In December of 2014 he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. After his diagnosis, Berry opted to receive treatment through an IV instead of a port so he could continue working out during the process. In all, he endured six rounds of chemotherapy. He was declared cancer free on June 22, 2015.
During the 2015 season, his first season back on the field since treatment and being declared cancer free, Berry started all 16 games and had a total of 61 tackles, 55 individual and six assists. He also had two interceptions. He went on to cap off that season by being named to the 2016 Pro Bowl roster.
Berry closed out the 2016 season with 77 total tackles –62 solo and 15 assists. He also had four interceptions.