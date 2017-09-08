Chiefs safety Eric Berry out for the season with ruptured Achilles tendon, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, reports say.

Support quickly rolled in on social media overnight for Berry as fans anxiously awaited an update on the Fairburn, Ga., native.

Berry left Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots with 4:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coach Andy Reid said he feared Berry sustained a torn Achilles tendon that would keep him out for the rest of the season–an MRI confirmed his fear Friday around noon, Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel tweeted.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said due to the injury Berry is done for the season, according to Reid.

Eric Berry has a ruptured achilles tendon, per #Chiefs coach Andy Reid. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 8, 2017

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirms the fears: Star safety Eric Berry is done for the season with a ruptured Achilles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

Fans, teammates and other players around the league immediately tweeted their support for the safety who is in his eighth season with the Chiefs.

Boy if there's a guy who deserves for that Achilles' thing to turn out to be minor it's Eric Berry. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) September 8, 2017

I can't be the only one to notice that they were checking Eric Berry's achilles there right? That's not good… — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 8, 2017

I feel horrible for Eric Berry — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 8, 2017

I hope Eric Berry is okay. NFL is a better place when he's playing — Alex (@Patsnation87) September 8, 2017

Prayers for Eric Berry one of the dudes in the NFL you can't dislike — Budda Baker SZN (@FitzForMVP) September 8, 2017

Praying Eric berry is ok 🙏🏾 always been one of my favorite players — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) September 8, 2017

I feel bad for Eric Berry, he can't catch a break. — Benjamin Jury (@jury_ben03) September 8, 2017

Eric Berry has always been a guy who shows up each and every game. That's true leadership. Keep your head up hoss, you'll be back. — Austin Jones (@acjones23) September 8, 2017

Berry’s teammate Charcandrick West also tweeted his support:

Prayers to the sky for my brother. Eric berry love you brother!! — Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) September 8, 2017

Current and former players around the league also tweeted their support for the 28-year-old including Raiders QB Derek Carr:

I really hope Eric Berry is alright! Praying for you bro! Amazing competitor and amazing person! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 8, 2017

Man please hope my dog is straight Eric berry — shaun smith (@autumnsjs90) September 8, 2017

Before being taken out of the game, Berry had four solo tackles and three assists.

Berry, who is no stranger to obstacles, signed a six-year contract extension in February for $78-million, making him the highest paid safety in the NFL.

The 28-year-old has been through many obstacles in his young life. In December of 2014 he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. After his diagnosis, Berry opted to receive treatment through an IV instead of a port so he could continue working out during the process. In all, he endured six rounds of chemotherapy. He was declared cancer free on June 22, 2015.

During the 2015 season, his first season back on the field since treatment and being declared cancer free, Berry started all 16 games and had a total of 61 tackles, 55 individual and six assists. He also had two interceptions. He went on to cap off that season by being named to the 2016 Pro Bowl roster.

Berry closed out the 2016 season with 77 total tackles –62 solo and 15 assists. He also had four interceptions.