× Day care workers in Delaware stop man from taking 2 infants

Day care workers in Delaware stopped a man from walking off with two babies after the stranger shoved his way into the facility and grabbed the infants, state police said Friday.

The man rang the front doorbell at Happy Kids Academy in Newark and pushed a worker to get into the facility, police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said. The man went to the infant room, punched another worker in the face, and picked up two infants, putting one under each arm.

When the man tried to leave with the babies, one of the workers stood in front of the door to stop him, police said. The other worker went behind the man and grabbed one baby. The first worker then caught the second baby as the child began slipping from the suspect’s arm.

The suspect ran from the day care, punching a car in the parking lot, Bratz said. State and county police officers saw the man and ordered him to stop walking and show his hands, police said.

The man refused to obey the officers’ orders, Bratz said, and one officer shot him with a Taser. The man continued to approach the officer, police said, and the officer tripped on a curb and fell backward. The officer again deployed the Taser, authorities said, but the man continued to approach the officer.

The officer then hit the man with a baton, and was able to take him into custody, Bratz said.

Calvin Davis, 47, of Newark was taken to a hospital for evaluation. When he is released, Bratz said, Davis will be charged with kidnapping, assault and other offenses.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital. One of the two babies sustained a minor cut.