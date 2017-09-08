Ground Zero artifact receives police escort from Smithville to KCMO funeral home for 9/11 commemoration service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the 16th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil approaches, local remembrance ceremonies are being planned.

Fox 4's Kerri Stowell visited Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Friday near 169-Highway and Shoal Creek Parkway. This is where one of many 9/11 remembrance ceremonies will take place.

A 21-foot long steel artifact made its way to the funeral home Friday from Smithville's American Legion Post 58. The artifact is originally from the World Trade Center.

It is in the area to be incorporated in a permanent memorial that's being built in Smithville. The artifact will be in the cemetery through Monday when the funeral home hosts a ceremony to honor the thousands of innocent men, women and children killed in the attacks.

"It going to be an extremely emotional time--I think for everyone who remembers and those that don't remember," Phil Zehms said. "We can share those stories--just be reminded of how horrific that day was and how it changed us all forever."