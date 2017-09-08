Is “It” all that? “Home Again” worth the trip? “Crown Heights” regal? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does a creepy clown have what it takes to ignite a dormant box office? If not a clown, how about Reese Witherspoon? Watch Shawn and Russ to see if this weekend's movies will draw you in.

1) IT (R)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

No clowning around, "It" is up there with "Stand By Me" and "The Shawshank Redemption" as one of the best big screen adaptations of a work by Steven King. Yes, it's scary and gory, but it's also funny and the dialogue between the nerdy kids keeps this horror entry afloat.

SHAWN

"It" is an instant horror classic. It's creepy, strange and 100 percent Stephen King. It's like the "Goonies" except it's the Stephen King version. "It's" narrative is strong and the group of young actors are the best I've seen in a while.

RUSS

"It" captures the awkwardness of youth while serving up the creepiness horror fans demand.

SHAWN

This has been a great year for subversive horror. "Get Out" "Split" now "It." I loved the tension and the attention to detail. Not a fan of killer clowns.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) HOME AGAIN (PG-13)

Open Road Films

SHAWN

"Home Again" is the best pure romantic comedy in years. Reese Witherspoon manages to rebrand the genre with the type freshness and cuteness she used to deliver back in the day. Many of the reasons "Home Again" works is because writer and director Hallie Myers-Shyer grew up on her mother's sets. So when your film school is on a Nancy Myers set you are gonna have the genre down. Cute just like her mother's classics including “The Parent Trap,” “Something's Gotta Give,” “The Holiday,” “It's Complicated” and “The Intern. “

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) CROWN HEIGHTS (R)

Amazon/IFC Films

RUSS

"Crown Heights" is a heartbreaking true story that focuses on an all-too-common miscarriage of justice. LaKeith Stanfield is a standout playing a man wrongly convicted of murder who served many years in prison while his friends worked tirelessly to free him.

SHAWN

Keith Stansfield has become that dude over night. And he's incredible in "Crown Heights."

RUSS

The story is important, but there's something a bit too tentative in the film's execution.

SHAWN

Yes, overall the story could have been executed with more confidence but Stansfield's performance is the real deal.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, “Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge” is a biopic about the famous inventor. “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” is a contemporary road movie featuring Native Americans. “The Oath” is an Icelandic thriller about a father’s attempts to save his daughter from drug dealers.

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc