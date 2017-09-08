× Kansas City Police investigating homicide where man was found shot to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night. Officers found one man dead after a shooting near 54th and Park at about 3:40 p.m.

The shooting victim is a black male in his mid-40’s, he hasn’t been identified yet. Police don’t have a suspect description or know of a motive yet.

If you witnessed this homicide or know something that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.