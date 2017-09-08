× Leawood police searching for man who reportedly committed lewd act at library

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Leawood Police Department is looking for a man who officers say touched himself in front of a young girl at a library.

Investigators say this happened on August 29 around 5 p.m. at the Leawood branch of the Johnson County Library. The girl and her tutor were at the library when police say a man sat down near them and then repeatedly touched himself.

The girl and her tutor told library staff what happened, the man did not touch them physically according to a news release. They’re looking for a Hispanic male in his mid-30’s who is about 5’5″, 160 pounds and has a short scruffy beard.

If you know who the man is or saw anything that will help with the investigation, call (913) 663-9312.