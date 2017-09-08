One man killed, two hurt in KCK shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --KCK Police are on the scene of a triple shooting investigation Friday night. Officers were sent to the area of 41st and Booth where they found the people who were shot after they drove a ways from the shooting scene.

"Victims were actually able to drive away from that location, and that's where they came to 41st , where them or neighbors actually called the police to get some assistance," Officer Patrick McCallop said.

FOX 4's Shayla Patrick reports that a man in his late 20's was killed, the two others were sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far there's been no information given about a possible suspect, FOX 4 will have live updates at 10.