Police respond to reports of active shooter at high school in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police in Ohio say they have one person in custody after responding to reports of an active shooter at a Columbus high school Friday morning.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Columbus police requested people retweet the news that they’d made an arrest, have the gun and that no one was injured.

The incident occurred at Columbus Scioto 6-12 school. Just before 8 a.m. (CT), people were being asked to avoid the areas of South High Street and Southgate Drive.

The school was placed on lockdown and officers were searching the building, WCMH reported.

It looks like we are seeing students being moved from the school area @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/RUp5mn5Uj5 — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) September 8, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017