Raymore police asking for help locating man who attempted to lure young boy into his car

RAYMORE, Mo. — Investigators in Raymore are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a man that approached a young boy in the area of Ridgeway and Broadmoor on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the man attempted to entice the boy into his car.

The department says they’re looking for a black male who may be in his 30’s with short curly hair. He was wearing a red shirt and driving an older model beige or brown sedan.

If you know anything about this attempted enticement case, call Detective Sgt. David Billings at (816) 892-3038.