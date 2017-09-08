Salvation Army needs your donations to take to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency workers in Texas sent out the word that hygiene products are urgently needed, and this Friday the Salvation Army is answering the call.

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn stopped by the Salvation Army warehouse on Truman Road where they are collecting hygiene products.

The hygiene drive takes place Friday, Sept. 8. They are looking for things such as shampoo, soap, hair brushes, body wipes and hand sanitizer.

For twelve hours Friday, beginning at 6 a.m., the warehouse will be open.

Priority hygiene products include toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, deodorant,,feminine hygiene products and body wipes.