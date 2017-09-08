Still pumped about the Chiefs win over the Patriots, KC rapper Tech N9ne releases new song about Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s most famous rapper was so excited about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the New England Patriots Thursday that he released a new song Friday morning.

Tech N9ne said this is a “Chiefs motivational song.”

He posted a clip of him rapping the third verse of the song to his Instagram page with the caption, “The patriots WHO? LOL KC BOYS AND WE GON REPRESENT OHHH, CAUSE WE LOVE KANSAS CITY! BREAK THESE BOYS SEND EM HOME IN A SPLINT OHHH, MAN I LOVE KANSAS CITY!”

Listen to it below.