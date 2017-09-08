Watch Live: Company chosen to rebuild airport holds news conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC, the firm chosen by the airport selection committee to build a new single-terminal at the airport, is holding a news conference Friday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The six-member Kansas City city council committee believed the Bethesda, Maryland firm came to the table with the best proposal based on the firm’s experience, project and finance approach.

Three other companies bid on the airport project. While the proposals from Burns & McDonnell, Jones Lang Lasalle, and AECOM were made public by those companies, Edgemoor did not release details of its proposal, so City Councilman Quinton Lucas said it may take a couple of weeks for city council members to study the Edgemoor proposal and either accept or reject the committee’s recommendation.

Airport travelers hope to learn more from Edgemoor about their plan for KCI in Friday’s news conference, which you can watch in the livestream player above. You may also click here for our livestream.

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate is headquartered in suburban Washington, D.C., but it teamed up with two construction companies with big local presence: Clarkson Construction and Weitz Company.

Clarkson brands itself as “Kansas City’s Construction” company. They’ve been here for since the late 1800s. You likely drive on their work all the time. Clarkson specializes in highways and bridges. Perhaps their signature project: the Bond Bridge over the Missouri River.

Weitz Company is based in Des Moines, Iowa, but its Lenexa office has been open since 2000. They’re another big general contractor, doing everything from a power plant in Egypt, to the chapel at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., to library expansions at UMKC.

A memo from Mayor Sly James outlines that not only was Edgemoor was the airport selection committee’s first choice and AECOM the second, but also that proposals from Burns & McDonnell and Jones Lang Lasalle have been flat out rejected. Both are out of the race.