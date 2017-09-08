While waiting for KC Council approval, Edgemoor unveils more details about its KCI proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We’re learning more about the company that could build a new single terminal KCI. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate of Maryland got the nod from the airport’s selection committee, and is now waiting for the council’s seal of approval.

While the hometown team of Burns & McDonnell didn’t get picked by the committee, the company who did—Edgemoor—says it is committed to having a major local impact, including using Clarkson Construction and the Weitz Company, both of Kansas City, to help get the job done.

Bill Clarkson’s family business has been helping build Kansas City for six decades. Looking back on big projects the city’s checked off, he’s now ready to see KCI get a big makeover.

“Now it is the airport’s time to catch up, go ahead,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson met with Edgemoor Infrastructure and its Maryland partner Clark Construction 20 times in recent months as the team put together its plan to build a new airport.

“I knew after the first meeting, this can really be a good fit. We do have the same values. We’re both safety conscious. We both do quality. Community outreach is very important. Inclusion of minority owned businesses, women owned businesses, local businesses when possible is very important,” Clarkson said.

But the devil is in the details. Edgemoor was the only one of the four companies not to make its airport proposal public during the selection process. Now that it’s gotten the first critical approval from the airport selection committee, the company is hyping its vision for the new KCI.

“Kansas City is a world-class city. This project will only enhance the reputation of a city by bringing in a world-class airport,” said Geoffrey Stricker, Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate managing director.

The company says it will use the city’s “exhibit K” as a template to start with, but wants to get community input before releasing final designs, which it says will be done before the November vote.

“We don’t come with preconceived ideas. No two of our terminal buildings look the same. We find that design is we collaborate with you to develop it and that’s a process we’ve been thinking about but we haven’t been able to engage yet because we’re recommended but not there yet,” said Derek Moore with Skidmore Ownings & Merrill, aviation architecture team.

What all the partner groups are saying is that the airport project will create at least 3,500 construction jobs, and help spur future economic growth. They’ll work together to make sure workers include labor union groups, local, minority and women and businesses. And, they will bring a free training program to Kansas City to help small businesses learn how to nab big projects and grow their companies.

“We want to be extremely collaborative and get forward a design that reflects the values and aspirations of Kansas City and something that everyone here will say, ‘I love our airport,’” Stricker said.

The end goal is to keep the convenience people love about KCI now, but bring it into the 21st century.

The full city council now has to approve the company that could build the airport. Then it goes before a public vote in November. If approved, construction could start by summer 2018, with completion around November 2021.