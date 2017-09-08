Yet again, Lee’s Summit drivers face frustration and long commute due to I-470 bridge project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- I-470 drivers saw a repeat of what happened on Tuesday when, at 6:00 a.m., MoDOT still had the interstate down to one lane in each direct from Pryor Road to Raytown Road.

On Wednesday, MoDOT sent a news release, saying it would change work the work schedule so that traffic would be reduced to one lane during the hours of 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

However, Friday morning, crews were delayed finishing cross-over work. In order to work on the bridge construction project between Pryor and Raytown Roads, they need to move eastbound drivers into westbound lanes. MoDOT said constructing the cross-over lanes took longer than expected.

FOX 4's Nick Vasos asked MoDOT about the early troubles on this project that are causing headaches and frustrations I-470 commuters. Even when they try to take alternate, non-interstate routes, those are backed up as well.

To Nick Vasos' questions, MoDOT replied:

This project was awarded to Phillips Hardy whom we have worked with on several successful projects in the past. The project work itself has had some issues. Rebuilding the shoulders to handle traffic then building crossovers have been more extensive than anticipated. Ultimately this is about rebuilding three bridges and once that starts, the impact to traffic should be more predictable.

At 9:25 a.m., MoDOT apologized on Twitter for the driving hassle.

Check in with FOX 4 News every Monday through Friday for traffic reports from Nick Vasos and Kerri Stowell.