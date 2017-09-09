Disney, other Florida theme parks closing as Irma nears

ORLANDO — As the threat of Hurricane Irma loomed larger and larger over Florida, most of the state’s major amusement parks were still operating Friday under normal conditions. But most planned to close early Saturday and reopen Tuesday.

Disney parks

Disney says its resort hotels will remain open through the weekend. In a statement on the company website, Disney officials say they hope to resume normal operations at the parks on Tuesday.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach: The water park will be closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon: The water park will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness: The resort and campground will be closed, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: The park will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and be closed Sunday and Monday. The Saturday “Rivers of Light” performance is canceled.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: The park will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and be closed Sunday and Monday. The Saturday “Fantasmic!” and “Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular” performances are canceled.

Disney Springs: The park will close at 9 p.m. Saturday and be closed Sunday and Monday.

Epcot: The park will close at 9 p.m. Saturday and be closed Sunday and Monday. The Saturday “lluminations Reflections of Earth” performance is canceled.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: The complex will close Saturday through Monday.

Magic Kingdom Park: The park will close at 9 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday and Monday. The Saturday night fireworks are canceled. Guests can get refunds or tickets to another party. More details here.

Universal Studios

Universal Studios Florida: The park will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday and Monday. Park officials anticipate opening with normal hours on Tuesday. The “Rock the Universe” event is canceled for Saturday. For information on refunds, please click here.

Other parks

Legoland Florida parks: Both the theme park and water park will be closed Saturday through Monday. Legoland Hotel will remain open to admit arriving guests and Legoland Beach Retreat guests will be moved to Legoland Hotel.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: The parks plan to close by 5 p.m. ET Saturday. Both will remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island: The parks will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Discovery Cove: The park will be closed Sunday and Monday.

(In a statement, SeaWorld said it has a weather plan in place, and security and zoo staff will stay on premises. “We’re also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact.”)