KC animal control steps in to provide shelter for 30 dogs that arrived in KC with families fleeing Irma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Animal Control is busy working to find shelter for 30 dogs who are in Kansas City until their owners can return home to Florida.

Animal control was dispatched to a home near 32nd and Brooklyn Saturday afternoon on what they believed was a case of animal abuse.

During their investigation they determined the 30 animals belong to six families that traveled to Kansas City from Tampa, Fla., to escape the hurricane.

The families told Fox 4 they aren't dog breeders, they just love dogs and have continued to take them in. The families also said they couldn't picture leaving the dogs in Florida, so they brought them to Missouri to stay with family until the storm passes.

The long trip from the coast to the midwest was difficult, and they often struggled to find gas and food for the animals.

The families told Fox 4's Shayla Patrick that they are thankful for Kansas City Animal Control's help.