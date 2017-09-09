Metro soccer teams lend helping hand to teams from Houston so they can play in Olathe’s weekend tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, the state of Texas is still trying to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

This weekend, more than 100 soccer players from the Houston area are in the Kansas City metro for a tournament. A handful of the players had homes destroyed, and others have lost their schools. The teams went nearly two weeks without a place to practice, and weren’t sure if they could still make the trip to Olathe this weekend. But coaches and players say the immense support for Houston from around the country has given them strength, and the sport has been a great outlet to take their minds off hurricane recovery.

“It’s just really sad but it’s good to see everyone come together and help one another and help families out even if you don’t know them,” said Cadyn Hulse, Houston DASH player.

“We’ve kind of within our club have adopted an ‘adopt a player’ program so any team that has somebody affected, the rest of them are pitching in or if you don’t have somebody that is affected, you’re helping somebody else. So it’s been very good,” said Nick O’Shea, Houston DASH Technical Director Girls Development Academy.

The Kansas City club had raffle sales and took donations for the Houston teams Saturday. If you’d like to help, the Houston DASH club has a website that will directly help soccer families impacted by Hurricane Harvey. www.Dynamodashyouth.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video