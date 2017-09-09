× One dead, 9 injured after two-vehicle crash in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lee’s Summit, Mo., Saturday afternoon.

Police say it was around 4:15 p.m. when a GMC pickup truck traveling north on Todd George Road struck a Chevy Express van traveling west on Leinweber Road. The impact caused both vehicles to spin in the roadway; three occupants of the van were ejected from the van.

A preliminary investigation indicates the van failed to stop at the stop sign at Todd George Road.

Police say there was a total of eleven people in the van including five adults and six children. A passenger in the van was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries. Police have not yet released that victim’s identity but did say the victim was an adult female.

According to Lee’s Summit police, eight other people in the van and one person from the truck were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

As of 6 p.m., Todd George Road was closed in both directions between Strother and Colbern. Sgt. Chris Depue said he expected the closure to last for two to three more hours.

Fox 4 has a reported headed to the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

