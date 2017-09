× Pedestrian struck, killed along eastbound K-10 in Douglas County, Kan.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A pedestrian is dead after a car hit them in Douglas County, Kan., early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. just west of CR1057 and E1900 Road in the eastbound lanes of K-10.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Traffic was reduced to one lane along eastbound K-10 while law enforcement investigated the tragedy.