Taking steps to stop a ‘silent killer,’ 2 local women encourage KC to join them in raising awareness for ovarian cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ovarian cancer is known as the silent killer. Each year many in the metro come together for the Whisper Walk to fight against cancer.

Katie Martinovic from the Vicki Welsh Fund and Dr. Dineo Khabele, the director of gynecologic oncology at KU Med, visited Fox 4 Saturday morning to share more on the terrible cancer and how you can help stop the silent killer.

There are 22,000 women a year diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Half of these women will die due to symptoms that are often ignored or not recognized until it`s too late.

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms

Bloating, abdominal pressure/discomfort

Lower abdominal and/or pelvic pain

Feeling full quickly and/or difficulty eating

Frequent and/or urgent urination

You can join in the fight against ovarian cancer. Click here to register for the Whisper Walk/Run, which begins at 8:45 a.m. , Sunday, Sept. 17th at Zona Rosa. FOX 4’s Loren Halifax will be the emcee.