Eight people shot to death at suburban Dallas home

PLANO, Tex. — Police in a Dallas suburb shot and killed a shooting suspect on Sunday night at a home where seven other people were found shot to death. Two more people were shot and injured.

KDFW reports that investigators in Plano don’t yet know what caused the disturbance, but one of the TV station’s reporters spoke to a neighbor who said he heard dozens of gunshots at a home where there was a party.

Steven Featherland says he heard 30-40 gunshots coming from home that had been hosting a party: pic.twitter.com/Mh7ed21TTI — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 11, 2017

The relationship between the shooter and the victims hasn’t been revealed yet. While it became an officer-involved shooting, no officers were injured. Plano is about 20 miles north of Dallas.

People who were inside the home at the time of the shooting say it was a Dallas Cowboys watch party. Eight people dead, including shooter. pic.twitter.com/9MU0TLMFqR — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 11, 2017

