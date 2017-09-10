Eight people shot to death at suburban Dallas home

Track Hurricane Irma
Posted 9:44 pm, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:56PM, September 10, 2017

PLANO, Tex. — Police in a Dallas suburb shot and killed a shooting suspect on Sunday night at a home where seven other people were found shot to death. Two more people were shot and injured.

KDFW reports that investigators in Plano don’t yet know what caused the disturbance, but one of the TV station’s reporters spoke to a neighbor who said he heard dozens of gunshots at a home where there was a party.

The relationship between the shooter and the victims hasn’t been revealed yet. While it became an officer-involved shooting, no officers were injured. Plano is about 20 miles north of Dallas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.