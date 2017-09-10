Hundreds of students play in Special Olympics soccer tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Special Olympics returned to the soccer field Sunday in Olathe. Hundreds of students participated in the regional soccer tournament at Lone Elm Park in Olathe.

George Martin grew up ending the summer the same way. Martin started playing soccer at 16 years old.

"The first sport I ever did was this, it was soccer," said Martin.

The Metro Regional Soccer & Bocce Tournament gave students, like Martin, a chance to play the sport he loved but was unable to play in school.

Chris Burt is the Regional Director. He said the event is a way to bring the community together for a good cause.

"For their health, for social aspects, to bring them together with the community," said Burt.

Students From Olathe High School and Wellsville High School volunteered at the event as referees and line judges.