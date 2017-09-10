KCK archdiocese suspends reverend during investigation into financial misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- The Archdiocese of Kansas city in Kansas has suspended a priest while authorities investigate financial misconduct within the church.

The Archdiocese recently received information about what they`re calling 'financial irregularities' at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, Kansas. Archbishop Joseph Naumann has placed the pastor of the parish, Reverend Joseph Cramer, on administrative leave until a thorough investigation can be completed.

The Archdiocese has not said if any money is missing, but they did say the church wasn't following proper internal controls.

Reverend Cramer has not been charged with any crime. The Archdiocese has notified the Johnson County District Attorney`s Office.