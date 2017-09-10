KS lieutenant governor says state plans to bid for new Amazon headquarters, touting that its in good position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Kansas Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer visited Overland Park on Sunday. He’s eager to bring retail giant Amazon to the Sunflower State.

Colyer says Kansas is in a good position to bid for the company. He thinks the state's low cost of living, good highways and first class schools could be big selling points.

Kansas already has two Amazon fulfillment centers, which have created about 2,000 jobs. The states past relationship with Amazon, and other large companies might be beneficial in this competition to host HQ2

“Kansas is in a good position to do this. A good example is being on the Sprint campus, which was 4-million square feet. We did that more than a decade ago, and brought them here, this is another opportunity,” said Colyer.

Amazon needs 8-million square feet for its second headquarters. The new location could bring as many as 50,000 more jobs to an area.

The company has said it will consider places that have a metro area with more than a million people, access to mass transit and close proximity to a major international airport. Several other states are competing, including Missouri