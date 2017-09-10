× Missouri Football fires defensive coordinator Cross following rocky start to season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After his defense surrendered 43 points to Missouri State and 31 to South Carolina in the first two weeks of the college football season, University of Missouri defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross was fired on Sunday.

“I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou, and am sorry that this did not work out, however, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now,” Head Coach Barry Odom stated in a news release.

In addition to his coordinator role, Cross was also inside linebackers coach. Missouri is 1-1 and ranks 102nd in the country in total defense this season after finishing 118th in the same category in 2016.

The release doesn’t mention a replacement for Cross, or if a coach already on staff will assume his role, Ryan Walters is still listed as a co-defensive coordinator. The Tigers play Purdue in Columbia at 3 p.m. next Saturday.