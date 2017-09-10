Nine suspected looters arrested in Fort Lauderdale as Hurricane Irma pummels Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Following an incident caught on camera, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department says nine people were arrested for suspected looting. TV station WPLG caught a group burglarizing a sports shop, they are also suspected of stealing from pawn shop and shoe store.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said.

WPLG says that law enforcement in South Florida has vowed to patrol the streets to protect stores against looters, but dangerous winds have created treacherous conditions, leaving officers unable to be outside at all times.