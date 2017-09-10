Recent rash of violence in Westport has KCPD stepping up patrols for 38th annual Art Westport fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, MO -- The 38th annual Art Westport kicks off this weekend featuring hundreds of local artist. The three-day art fair is a place to buy and sell local art. It offers everything from paintings and sculptures to jewelry and food.

Roughly 30,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event. With crowds of that size expected in an area of town that has seen its share of violence in recent months, safety and security are topics of concern.

Kansas City Police say they’ll have extra officers near the district to assist Westport security.

Vendors and patrons say recent shootings and violence in the Westport area shouldn’t impact this art fair, because it ends at 9:00 p.m., before the late night bar crowds arrive.

“At night you don't want to leave your work around of course, I would probably pack it up at night but, I'm not too worried about that. We're not staying here until 3 a.m., only 9 p.m. so it should probably be okay,” Art Westport vendor Melanie Sherman said.

“If I am walking alone, I definitely am [nervous], but if I`m with my family, then I`m not too concerned about it. But, I definitely am cautious,” patron, Chase Hubler said.

Art Westport Hours:

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road Closures:

Pennsylvania is closed one block north and south of Westport Road.

Westport Road is closed between Mill Street and Broadway.