Second fire in span of three-months at same Lee’s Summit house considered suspicious

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it’s the second time they’ve responded to the same home in a matter of months, and investigators are looking into the possibility of arson.

The fire happened at 1215 SE 11th Street where a neighbor saw a fire on the back deck of the house. When firefighters arrived the deck was consumed in flames and had spread inside the house, which was vacant.

It was still partially boarded up after a late June fire where investigators say someone burglarized the house, then set it on fire to cover up their tracks.

The second fire is also considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Lee’s Summit Fire Department, the Lee’s Summit Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

If you have any information regarding, please contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-1668, or the Missouri Arson Hotline 1-800-39ARSON.