36-year-old Independence woman killed in Lee’s Summit car crash

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Police identified the woman killed Saturday afternoon in Lee's Summit when the van she was in failed to stop at a stop sighn.

Police say it was around 4:15 p.m. when a GMC pickup truck traveling north on Todd George Road struck a Chevy Express van traveling west on Leinweber Road. The impact caused both vehicles to spin in the roadway; three occupants of the van were ejected from the van. Tracy Pycior, 36, of Independence was one of the people ejected. She was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated the van failed to stop at the stop sign at Todd George Road.

Police say there was a total of twelve people in the van including four adults and eight children.

According to Lee's Summit police, eight other people in the van and one person from the truck were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

