× 371,000 hot barbecue meals served in Texas by Operation BBQ Relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers from Operation BBQ Relief returned home this weekend after serving people in Victoria, Texas following Hurricane Harvey. Now many are gearing up to head out again to Florida.

Stan Hays says volunteers served more than 371,000 hot meals over the course of 11 days in Texas. That includes 158,00 pounds of pork and 18,000 cans of vegetables.

The team is now working on restocking and responding to the needs after Hurricane Irma. Scroll down to see the list of other places they’ve responded in recent months.

Operation BBQ Relief was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for relief efforts in tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri, a community of about 50,000 residents. Volunteers from competition BBQ teams from eight states answered the need to help feed displaced families, police, fire, National Guard and emergency personnel.