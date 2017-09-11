6-year-old boy shot in foot during gun battle, another man shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 6-year-old boy has been released from the hospital after being shot in the foot early Monday morning during what police are calling a gun battle.

It happened at the Hilltop Townhomes, near 19th Terrace and Topping Avenue, where investigators believe a gunshot also hit another man in the head.

According to police, the boy and his mother were sitting outside on the steps of their town home just before 4 a.m. drinking hot chocolate, when someone in a silver car drove up and opened fire.

"We just had a loud boom, boom, boom!" said Rosie Hargrove, who lives next door. "That’s what woke us out of our sleep. That’s when we come running downstairs, to see what it was. We saw this person running down the street."

Relatives have identified the boy as Semaj Phillips, 6, who will turn 7 in November.

His family says he will recover from his wound.

Witnesses told police someone else in the town home shot back at the shooter.

A man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, claiming he had been shot near Interstate 70 and 23rd Street.

Police believe he's connected to this gun battle because he arrived in a silver car matching the description of the vehicle used in this incident.

In all, neighbors reported hearing six or seven shots that woke them up before 4 a.m., including three that hit Levon Hargrove's car.

"To tell you the truth I really don’t know what to make of it," Levon Hargrove said. "Because I couldn’t figure out why a child would be out at that time in the morning."

Some neighbors who did not want to appear on camera say there's been a lot of activity at this particular town home, with groups of people coming and going at all hours of the day and night.

The mother told police she and her son are from Kansas City, Kan., and were visiting relatives.

Neighbors also claim there are a lot of kids hanging out around the town homes when they should be in school.

Some want the homes restricted to only those who are registered to live there.