HOLDEN, Mo. — In Holden, Mo., about an hour southeast of Kansas City, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a dangerous car crash at M-131 and N.W. 100th, Monday evening.

According to Sgt. Collin Stosbery, one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in fire. Ammunition in that vehicle began exploding.

Troopers discovered one person dead but said the Patrols Major Crash Investigation Unit continued its investigation.