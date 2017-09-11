Another child harmed at same east side apartment complex where others have suffered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just more than a month ago, the new Kansas City police chief and the mayor of Kansas City visited Hilltop Apartments near 19th and Topping, the same place a child was shot early Monday morning when he was caught in crossfire.

Witnesses say they heard at least 20 shots at about 4 a.m. They immediately grabbed their children sleeping in bed with them and tried to protect them.

The sound of gunfire is sadly familiar to families living there.

Last fall, a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Hilltop Apartments when his brother got ahold of a gun. In June, a 7-year-old girl was shot in the neighboring apartment complex by a child under 10 during an argument over chewing gum.

FOX 4's Dave D'Marko was there on Monday when school bus after school bus dropped off children in the area that has been home to 50 violent crimes in the past six months.

"It's sad for any child to be in the middle of crossfire, that`s sad.' I can only imagine what the family is going through right now and my prayers are with them," said Gigi Gates.

Semaj Phillips, 6, and his mom are from Kansas City, Kan., and were visiting relatives at the apartment complex when someone in a silver car drove up and opened fire. Mother and son were sitting outside drinking hot chocolate when they had to take cover.