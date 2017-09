× Before heading to the airport, check your flight’s status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re flying out of Kansas City International Airport this week, be sure to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport. Irma caused some airlines to delay and even cancel flights.

FLY KCI shows that many flights to the southeast portion of the U.S. were canceled as of Monday morning.

Click here to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled.