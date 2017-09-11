Child shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police in Kansas City, Mo., are busy investigating two possible drive-by shootings early Monday morning.

The first occurred around 4 a.m. near 19th and Topping at the Hilltop Townhomes. Police say during this shooting a child, likely 7-years-old, was shot in the foot. The child's condition is unknown.

Then shortly after this shooting, police say a person arrived at the hospital and said they had been shot near I-70 and 23rd Street. That person's condition is also unknown.

It is unclear if the two shootings are connected. Police are still investigating and working to determine a suspect description.

If you have any information about either of the shootings, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.