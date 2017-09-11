Coach Reid on fan favorite Eric Berry: ‘He understands.. I mean he overcame cancer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In Monday's news conference with Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, one of the first questions was about Eric Berry, the Pro Bowl safety out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Q: How is the team dealing with the Eric Berry injury and how is Eric Berry mentally dealing with the injury?

REID: “Eric’s doing good with it. I mean he overcame cancer, so this is probably a little bit lower. He’s fought for his life before. Is he disappointed? Absolutely, big time disappointed, but at the same time he understands he’ll have another opportunity to play. There was a point in his life where he didn’t know if he was going to have that opportunity to play or if he would. He’s going to attack the surgery and the rehab after the surgery I’m sure with a lot of intensity and he’ll be back. Then the players, they understand that you’re not going to replace Eric Berry. That’s not what you’re going to do, not the whole package of Eric Berry he’s one of the great ones in the game. He’s probably the best safety right now playing football, but we have guys in that position that will step in and fill that role that their teammates have a lot of confidence in.”