Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit KC area this week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is scheduled to visit Johnson County Community College on Thursday.

DeVos is expected to meet with faculty, but beyond that, very few details about her visit have been released.

She will also visit Kansas City Academy, a private middle and high school at 7933 Main Street on Friday morning.

In May, Secretary DeVos received an unwelcome response as she delivered the commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black college in Daytona Beach, Florida. Students booed and turned their backs on DeVos.

DeVos has been among President Trump’s most controversial picks for his cabinet, with her critics saying she doesn’t have enough knowledge of the public school system and only received her position because her family is a large contributor to the Republican party.

FOX 4 will have more information on DeVos’ visit as the details are announced.