× Friends and family of Kara Kopetsky will gather this Saturday for the young woman’s memorial service

BELTON, Mo. — Funeral arrangements for Kara Kopetsky were announced Monday.

An online obituary says the visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the I.B.E.W. Local Union 124 Meeting Hall, 305 E. 103rd Terr., Kansas City, Mo. A memorial service will immediately follow.

Kopetsky, who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, will be buried in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

“Kara had a contagious smile and a carefree attitude that attracted people to her,” her obituary read. “She loved music, shopping, and animals. Kara had a fierce loyalty toward her family and friends. She had a zest for life that was snuffed out way too early.”

The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Kara Kopetsky Fund, c/o Commerce Bank Bel-Ray Branch, 8200 E. 171st St., Belton, Mo., 64012.

Read the entire obituary below:

KARA ELISE KOPETSKY February 17, 1990 May 4, 2007 Kara will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Rhonda and Michael Kopetsky, the only child born to this union. Kara had a contagious smile and a carefree attitude that attracted people to her. She loved music, shopping, and animals. Kara had a fierce loyalty toward her family and friends. She had a zest for life that was snuffed out way too early. She is survived by her mother Rhonda and husband Jim Beckford; father Michael Kopetsky and wife Theresa; brother Thomas Beckford; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-1:00pm followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm Saturday, September 16, at the I.B.E.W. Local Union 124 Meeting Hall, 305 E. 103rd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64114. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kara Kopetsky Fund, c/o Commerce Bank Bel-Ray Branch, 8200 E. 171st St., Belton, MO 64012.​

A mushroom hunter found Kopetsky’s remains in April, next to Jessica Runions’ near a rock quarry in rural Cass County.

Kopetsky was just 17 years old when she disappeared. She was last seen leaving Belton High School in May of 2007.

Kylr Yust, 27, has been questioned about the 2007 disappearance of Kopetsky, and has been charged with burning Runions’ car, which was discovered after she disappeared. Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends with Yust, and Kopetsky had filed a protection order against him shortly before she disappeared. Yust has not been charged in either woman’s disappearance.