× Joe’s Weather Blog: The demise of Irma + our dry stretch (MON-9/11)

Needless to say…many in Florida have had enough of Irma. Millions are without power…we’re starting to get an idea of the flooding and damage the storm caused. The highest wind gust was clocked at 142 MPH in Naples…and the rains have been noteworthy as well…well over 15″ in places. Odds are today will spell the end of the storm as it’s weakened to tropical storm status…

About the only influence on us may be a rather decent thin veil of clouds coming in tomorrow…aside from that it’s really not going to do much for the KC region.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows near 60° although there will be some clouds coming in before daybreak

Tuesday: Filtered sunshine with highs around 80°

Discussion:

Today we’ll get a better idea about the damage caused by Irma…I’ve seen some drone video of the flooding int he Naples area…and that doesn’t look good. Also hearing about a lot of destruction in the Keys region too.

Today Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm…winds under 74 MPH and will be weakening all day long. Northern Florida is seeing some decent winds, enough to cause additional blackouts and trees to come down.

#Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH, though higher gusts are possible. 6-hour #GOES16 loop. pic.twitter.com/2tMznm40rl — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 11, 2017

Irma though isn’t quite done…N FL is taking it on the chin this morning with power outages, flooding and damage.

A home in Vilano Beach crumbles. News4JAX is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/e9X0PEraDV — News4JAX (@wjxt4) September 11, 2017

Georgia is encased by rain this morning as well…folks who evacuated FL to go to GA will be getting drenched today IF they start heading back into FL.

I can’t imagine Atlanta’s airport is doing to well today either.

Winds at 8:35 AM Atlanta: 20G30 mph Macon: 20G35 mph Albany: 25G45 mph Valdosta: 30G50 mph Jacksonville: 40G60 mph Savannah: 40G50 mph #Irma pic.twitter.com/4JOT5vQCIy — James Belanger (@JamesBelanger) September 11, 2017

Speaking of airports…Naples takes the dubious honor of seeing the strongest winds from Irma…and incredible 142 MPH!

Here are some additional gusts laid out on a map…

Rain has been an issue as well…some areas with over 15″

As Irma fades…odds are, like Harvey, it’s name won’t come back into the rotation of names every 6 years…for memorable storms…hurricane names get retired…odds are Irma will be retired.

#Irma no longer a hurricane. She generated 11.25 hurricane days (HD) – the most HD since Ivan (2004) & T-9th most in satellite era (>=1966) pic.twitter.com/WQ68ZqV2Nx — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 11, 2017

Check out this @NASA video tracking Hurricane #Irma's path over the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/oKTXAlEvys — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 11, 2017

WMO names hurricanes cos of public safety. Lists of names rotate every 6 years. Deadly ones are retired https://t.co/MyHB7tnBMd #Irma pic.twitter.com/z87OC1VFrl — WMO | OMM (@WMO) September 11, 2017

So overall…strong winds…torrential and flooding rains…storm surge and oh yeah…even some brief tornado touchdowns…

Here's a summary of tornado activity so far with Hurricane #Irma. Closing in on 100 tornado warnings. Map by @mapgirl18. pic.twitter.com/J3YATIXK3R — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) September 11, 2017

I think Irma will be remembered for quite some time.

Oh by the way…Jose is out there as well…it’s sort of meandering around…and will for the work week it appears…we’ll update the progress of Jose later this week.

Back home into the KC area…our weather is still rather quiet. Not a lot has happened for the 1st 1/3 of the month and combined with the end of August…it hasn’t rained in more than 2 weeks now. There was a pretty dry stretch (some days with a Trace of moisture) from late Jan>2/19 as well…

So we need some rain and really nothing of consequence is likely. It looks like our next decent chance isn’t until Sunday…there may be some spotty activity on Friday somewhere out there as well. we’ll keep an eye on Sunday for obvious implications for the Chiefs game.

No blog tomorrow…I’m taking the day off from weather I think!

Joe