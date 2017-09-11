Live look at Overland Park 9/11 memorial as our nation remembers the thousands of lives lost 16 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Monday marks 16 years since the terror attack that changed our nation.

On September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks killing nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Overland Park fire and police honor guards will hold a ceremony Monday morning near 125th and Antioch to remember those who died during the attacks.

Fire and police honor guards will clear the memorial, strike a bell and place flowers at certain times during the morning. There will also be moments of silence between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., marking the times of key events during the attacks.

This year there will also be two beams of light meant to simulate the Twin Towers. Because it is so expensive to keep the lights on all night, they can't do this every year. The beams of light were paid for by an anonymous donation.

In the video player below and on our Facebook page, Fox 4 will be streaming a portion of this memorial ceremony as well as others happening across the country.

